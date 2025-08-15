Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 18, 2025 : BTDR, RSKD, CBAT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 533.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BTDR is -16.80 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSKD and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RSKD is -31.94 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20.



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical power company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 157.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CBAT is -8.23 vs. an industry ratio of -25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





