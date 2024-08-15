Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 16, 2024 : FLO, MSGE, CINT, GORV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. FLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 18.48 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 19.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MSGE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MSGE is 30.68 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CI&T Inc (CINT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CINT is 33.40 vs. an industry ratio of 430.20.



Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (GORV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 314.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GORV is -1.47 vs. an industry ratio of 51.60.





