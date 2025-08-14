Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 15, 2025 : FLO, FUFU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 19.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 15.38 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FUFU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -350%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FUFU is 20.58 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





