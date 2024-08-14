Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 15, 2024 : WMT, DE, JD, GRAB, NICE, TPR, AIT, GLNG, TRMD, CLBT, SPTN, LYTS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/15/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 6.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 28.04 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $5.80. This value represents a 43.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 13.81 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 16.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 8.30 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GRAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GRAB is -112.33 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



NICE Ltd (NICE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 25.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NICE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NICE is 19.05 vs. an industry ratio of -84.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 7.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TPR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TPR is 9.02 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 7.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AIT is 20.52 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 29.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GLNG is 17.64 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TORM plc (TRMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 7.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMD is 5.05 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10.



Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLBT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLBT is 40.59 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SpartanNash Company (SPTN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPTN is 9.95 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 35.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LYTS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LYTS is 17.95 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.