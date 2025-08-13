Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 14, 2025 : DE, NTES, JD, TPR, AMCR, QXO, AIT, BIRK, NICE, VIPS, AG, GLNG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.62. This value represents a 26.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 26.85 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 29.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 17.10 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 64.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 14.21 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 9.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TPR is 21.87 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amcor plc (AMCR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AMCR has met analyst expectations four times Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMCR is 13.38 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



QXO, Inc. (QXO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 98.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. QXO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QXO is 53.95 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 1.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AIT is 27.26 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Birkenstock Holding plc (BIRK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 36.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BIRK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIRK is 26.42 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NICE Ltd (NICE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 13.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NICE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NICE is 14.22 vs. an industry ratio of 39.70.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 2.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 7.55 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10.



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 171.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AG is 127.86 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLNG is 27.50 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.