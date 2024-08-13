Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 14, 2024 : UBS, CAH, PFGC, ESLT, GLBE, CAE, ICL, EAT, FLNG, DOLE, ARCO, SPHR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/14/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 93.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBS and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 28.07 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 10.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAH is 13.70 vs. an industry ratio of 51.00.



Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 18.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PFGC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PFGC is 15.62 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 12.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 25.22 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLBE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is -62.25 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50.



CAE Inc (CAE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -52.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 19.35 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 30.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 11.52 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 18.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EAT is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 40.80.



FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 9.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FLNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLNG is 11.49 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dole plc (DOLE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 19.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOLE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOLE is 12.51 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 12.77 vs. an industry ratio of 40.80.



Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.47. This value represents a 124.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPHR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -280%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPHR is -5.46 vs. an industry ratio of 24.60.





