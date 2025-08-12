Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 13, 2025 : ESLT, PFGC, CAE, EAT, LOAR, GLBE, HBM, MRX, NYAX, SPRY, SPNS, MSGE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/13/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 23.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 40.01 vs. an industry ratio of 54.20.



Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PFGC is 22.25 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CAE Inc (CAE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CAE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 29.64 vs. an industry ratio of 54.20.



Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 50.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EAT is 17.20 vs. an industry ratio of -69.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Loar Holdings Inc. (LOAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LOAR is 109.85 vs. an industry ratio of 54.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 115.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is 117.07 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HBM is 12.57 vs. an industry ratio of -38.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marex Group plc (MRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 2.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.11%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/31/2025 short interest update, increased 142.77% from previous report on 7/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRX is 9.94 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Nayax Ltd. (NYAX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 225.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NYAX is 78.53 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 215.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPRY is -11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10.



Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 13.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPNS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPNS is 21.31 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 144.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MSGE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -27.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSGE is 44.24 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





