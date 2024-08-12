Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 13, 2024 : HD, SE, ONON, TME, MSGS, HBM, MLCO, SRAD, CIFR, PSFE, HUT, CALT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/13/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.55. This value represents a 2.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 22.94 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 48.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is 104.61 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



On Holding AG (ONON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 1300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ONON is 50.92 vs. an industry ratio of 50.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TME has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 20.90 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 184.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MSGS is 104.94 vs. an industry ratio of 38.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 185.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HBM is 12.32 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MLCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -250%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MLCO is 22.28 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SRAD is 111.20 vs. an industry ratio of 50.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CIFR is -407.00 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



Paysafe Limited (PSFE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 10.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PSFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSFE is 9.23 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HUT is -27.84 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00.



Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 24.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CALT is -46.06 vs. an industry ratio of -9.80.





