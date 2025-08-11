Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2025 : SE, CAH, ONON, TME, MSGS, ORLA, IHS, LQDA, AVXL, ECC, VALN, BITF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 414.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is 51.43 vs. an industry ratio of 36.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 10.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAH is 19.24 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



On Holding AG (ONON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 90.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ONON is 53.72 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 29.51 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 134.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MSGS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -139.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSGS is -184.56 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. ORLA reported earnings of $0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 157.14%.ORLA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -33.33%. IHS Holding Limited (IHS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 325.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IHS is 11.47 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 16.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LQDA is -12.78 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60.



Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVXL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 25 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVXL is -21.31 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60.



Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 10.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ECC is 6.05 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Valneva SE (VALN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 27.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VALN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -145.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VALN is -5.84 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 85.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BITF has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BITF is -17.71 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.





