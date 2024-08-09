Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 12, 2024 : GOLD, MNDY, BEKE, FTRE, ABL, BLDP, YMAB, TSHA, ESPR, ADAP, AZUL, STIM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/12/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOLD is 14.95 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 105.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 227.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is 1799.08 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 35.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BEKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 22.22 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 86.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FTRE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FTRE is 34.19 vs. an industry ratio of -8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABLThe days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2024 short interest update, increased 135.99% from previous report on 6/28/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABL is 20.52 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BLDP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDP is -3.88 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YMAB is -21.79 vs. an industry ratio of -8.40.



Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 73.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2024 short interest update, increased 587.52% from previous report on 6/28/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TSHA is -5.12 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80.



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 67.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 525%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2024 short interest update, increased 199.35% from previous report on 6/28/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for ESPR is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADAP is -1.79 vs. an industry ratio of -8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Azul S.A. (AZUL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.75. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZUL is -2.97 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 58.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STIM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STIM is -2.05 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.