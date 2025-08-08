Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 11, 2025 : B, B, FNV, MNDY, ROIV, LEGN, TDS, USM, KYMR, RUM, DOLE, SPHR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Barrick Mining Corporation (B)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 46.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year B has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for B is 11.77 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 36.17 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 29.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is 224.91 vs. an industry ratio of 36.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 29.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ROIV is -8.68 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50.



Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 340.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 82.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LEGN is -42.53 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50.



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The wire line (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 92.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -350%. United States Cellular Corporation (USM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. USM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -43.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for USM is 122.30 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.74. This value represents a 27.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KYMR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.79%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KYMR is -12.27 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50.



Rumble Inc. (RUM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RUM is -24.39 vs. an industry ratio of 36.90.



Dole plc (DOLE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 4.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOLE is 11.58 vs. an industry ratio of -10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.57. This value represents a 21.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -62.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPHR is -6.09 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.





