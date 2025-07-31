Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 1, 2025 : XOM, CVX, LIN, ENB, CL, REGN, GWW, D, IMO, KMB, ARES, CBOE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/01/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 30.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 17.01 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 34.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 21.15 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.03. This value represents a 4.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 28.39 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 2.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 20.92 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 2.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 23.38 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.09. This value represents a 39.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. REGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 19.69 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $10.00. This value represents a 2.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GWW is 25.76 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 25.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. D missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 17.18 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. IMO reported earnings of $1.54 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -20.78%. In the past year IMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.13%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KMB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KMB is 17.40 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Ares Management Corporation (ARES)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 12.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARES is 36.67 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. CBOE reported earnings of $2.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 12.56%.

