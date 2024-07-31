Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 1, 2024 : COP, REGN, ETN, CI, SO, ICE, RACE, TRI, CNQ, BDX, APO, APD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 08/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 11.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 12.59 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $8.91. This value represents a 1.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 28.85 vs. an industry ratio of -9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 18.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 27.20 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cigna Group (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $6.42. This value represents a 4.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 12.39 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 15.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 20.79 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 4.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 25.22 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ferrari N.V. (RACE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 11.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RACE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RACE is 49.79 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 43.77 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 44.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 11.91 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 11.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 18.54 vs. an industry ratio of 52.70.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 8.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 17.30 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 2.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. APD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 21.55 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





