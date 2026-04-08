Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 9, 2026 : NEOG, BB, SMPL, BYRN, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/09/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NEOG is 45.36 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is 31.64 vs. an industry ratio of -29.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 7.98 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BYRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is 22.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 31.15 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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