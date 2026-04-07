Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 8, 2026 : DAL, RPM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/08/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 32.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 10.18 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 5.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 18.49 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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