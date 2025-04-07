Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 8, 2025 : WDFC, TLRY, RPM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/08/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. WDFC reported earnings of $1.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 11.40%.Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. TLRY reported earnings of $0 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aRPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. RPM reported earnings of $0.52 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

