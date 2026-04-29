Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 30, 2026 : LLY, MA, CAT, MRK, COP, PH, BMY, MO, SO, TT, PWR, ICE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/30/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.06. This value represents a 111.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 25.86 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.40. This value represents a 17.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.55. This value represents a 7.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 35.73 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.51. This value represents a 168.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 22.50 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConocoPhillips (COP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 21.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COP is 14.70 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.85. This value represents a 13.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 31.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 0.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 12.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 1.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 20.61 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.53. This value represents a 3.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 32.59 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 11.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PWR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PWR is 52.71 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 29.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 19.39 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.





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