Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 30, 2025 : CAT, ADP, UBS, TT, ITW, HES, YUM, PEG, GRMN, VMC, HUM, GEHC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/30/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.30. This value represents a 23.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 16.21 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 2.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.52%. UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 21.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 130%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 16.46 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trane Technologies plc (TT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 12.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TT is 27.75 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 4.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 23.34 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hess Corporation (HES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 43.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HES is 21.35 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 12.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for YUM is 24.67 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 11.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 20.17 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 16.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GRMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GRMN is 25.49 vs. an industry ratio of 49.30.



Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VMC is 29.35 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $9.98. This value represents a 38.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 16.18 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 1.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GEHC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GEHC is 14.54 vs. an industry ratio of -69.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





