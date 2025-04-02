Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 3, 2025 : CAG, AYI, LW, MSM, LNN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/03/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 24.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 11.32 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



Acuity Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.36. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 16.52 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 27.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 17.25 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 42.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 21.80 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 15.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LNN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 21.23 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





