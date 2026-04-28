Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 29, 2026 : ABBV, AZN, TTE, APH, UBS, GD, ADP, REGN, CNI, PSX, ETR, GRMN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/29/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 6.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 13.89 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 3.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -51.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 18.26 vs. an industry ratio of -6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TotalEnergies SE (TTE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 8.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TTE is 9.25 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 50.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 34.25 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 13.14 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.68. This value represents a 0.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 19.17 vs. an industry ratio of -58.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.28. This value represents a 7.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 18.00 vs. an industry ratio of -35.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.28. This value represents a 2.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. REGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for REGN is 20.69 vs. an industry ratio of -6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 1.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 20.03 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 38.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 10.81 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Entergy Corporation (ETR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 8.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ETR is 25.78 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GRMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GRMN is 27.35 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60.





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