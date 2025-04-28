Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 29, 2025 : AZN, HON, REGN, PYPL, PCAR, KHC, ARCC, SOFI, ZBRA, INCY, RGEN, CVLT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/29/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. AZN reported earnings of $1.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 6.80%.Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. HON reported earnings of $2.25 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -1.78%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.61. REGN reported earnings of $7.97 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -17.06%.PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. PYPL reported earnings of $1.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5.50%.PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. PCAR reported earnings of $2.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -30.84%.The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. KHC reported earnings of $0.69 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -13.04%.Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. ARCC reported earnings of $0.59 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -8.47%.SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. SOFI reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 50.00%.Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.12. ZBRA reported earnings of $2.47 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 26.32%.Incyte Corporation (INCY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. INCY reported earnings of $0.38 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 94.74%.Repligen Corporation (RGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. RGEN reported earnings of $0.28 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 25.00%.Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. CVLT reported earnings of $0.42 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

