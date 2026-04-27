Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 28, 2026 : KO, GLW, SPGI, SPOT, SHW, AMT, EPD, UPS, HLT, ECL, GM, PCAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/28/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 10.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 23.72 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corning Incorporated (GLW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 29.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GLW is 55.84 vs. an industry ratio of 35.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.82. This value represents a 10.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 22.39 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.72. This value represents a 229.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is 32.93 vs. an industry ratio of -36.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 0.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 28.57 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 3.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 16.83 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 10.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 13.19 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 28.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 15.16 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 13.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HLT is 36.96 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 31.89 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 6.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 6.28 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 22.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PCAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 22.88 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70.





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