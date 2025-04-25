Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 28, 2025 : ROP, DPZ, RVTY, ARLP, BKU, OPRA, INMD, VLRS, BMRC, PERF, PROV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.73. This value represents a 7.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 28.11 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.12. This value represents a 15.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DPZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 27.79 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Revvity, Inc. (RVTY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 3.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RVTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RVTY is 19.30 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 44.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 10.72 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BankUnited, Inc. (BKU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 15.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BKU is 10.69 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Opera Limited (OPRA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 47.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OPRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OPRA is 12.81 vs. an industry ratio of -34.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



INMODE LTD. (INMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 31.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INMD is 9.90 vs. an industry ratio of -65.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 286.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VLRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -29.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VLRS is 24.68 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 77.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 13.75 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Perfect Corp. (PERF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PERF has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PROV is 16.28 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.