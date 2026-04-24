Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 27, 2026 : VZ, DPZ, ARLP, LKFN, HBT, BFST, FULC, BMRC, NWFL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/27/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 2.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 9.64 vs. an industry ratio of -27.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.29. This value represents a 0.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 18.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 56.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 11.02 vs. an industry ratio of -29.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 24.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LKFN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LKFN is 14.29 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 1.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 9.72 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 6.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BFST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BFST is 9.48 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 10.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FULC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FULC is -6.31 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 86.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 10.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NWFL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NWFL is 8.81 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.





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