Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 25, 2025 : ABBV, HCA, AON, CL, CHTR, SLB, PSX, CNC, LYB, AVTR, SAIA, AN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 3.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 14.51 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.77. This value represents a 7.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 13.45 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $6.04. This value represents a 6.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 21.52 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 25.58 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.53. This value represents a 12.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 8.94 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 1.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 10.19 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.77. This value represents a 140.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 21.41 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centene Corporation (CNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 4.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 8.84 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 76.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LYB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 12.87 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVTR is 14.73 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Saia, Inc. (SAIA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 18.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIA is 23.04 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AutoNation, Inc. (AN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.35. This value represents a 3.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AN is 9.27 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





