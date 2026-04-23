Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 24, 2026 : PG, HCA, SLB, NSC, CHTR, FLG, GNTX, SXT, FHB, WU, APOG, NMR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/24/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 1.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 20.52 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $7.19. This value represents a 11.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 15.62 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



SLB Limited (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 29.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 20.36 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 6.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NSC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 24.57 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $9.97. This value represents a 18.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 5.57 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50.



Flagstar Bank, N.A. (FLG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 113.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FLG is 26.85 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gentex Corporation (GNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTX is 11.79 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 6.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SXT is 25.87 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 12.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FHB is 12.01 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Union Company (WU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 2.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.55%. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 1.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 10.28 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NMR is 10.02 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.