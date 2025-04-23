Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 24, 2025 : PG, MRK, PEP, SNY, UNP, CMCSA, FI, BMY, FCX, KDP, AMP, NDAQ

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 1.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 24.44 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 8.85 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 6.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 17.35 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 11.78 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.73. This value represents a 1.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 18.37 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 5.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 7.95 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 10.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FI is 20.95 vs. an industry ratio of 47.70.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 135.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 7.36 vs. an industry ratio of -4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 21.16 vs. an industry ratio of 65.10.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year KDP has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KDP is 17.48 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $9.12. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 12.60 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NDAQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 22.86 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.





