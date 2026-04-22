Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 23, 2026 : AXP, TMO, NEE, UNP, HON, LMT, SNY, CMCSA, FCX, BX, NDAQ, CBRE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/23/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.03. This value represents a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 18.81 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.20. This value represents a 0.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 21.25 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 1.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 22.59 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 20.23 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 7.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 21.16 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.67. This value represents a 8.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 19.08 vs. an industry ratio of -62.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 12.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 9.48 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 33.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 8.40 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 95.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FCX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 26.60 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 22.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 20.86 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 17.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDAQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 22.87 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 31.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRE is 20.17 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.





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