Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 23, 2025 : PM, T, TMO, BSX, NEE, BA, CME, GEV, APH, GD, NSC, TEL

Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 7.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 22.43 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 5.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 12.30 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.10. This value represents a 0.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 18.21 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 19.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 32.84 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 6.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 17.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.54. This value represents a 36.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -68.68 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 10.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 23.67 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



GE Vernova Inc. (GEV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 209.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GEV is 49.00 vs. an industry ratio of 37.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 30.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 27.18 vs. an industry ratio of 27.20.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.47. This value represents a 20.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 18.40 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 9.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NSC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 17.17 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity plc (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 5.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 15.95 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.





