Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 22, 2026 : GEV, PM, T, BA, VRT, CME, BSX, MCO, ELV, TEL, WAB, OTIS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/22/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GE Vernova Inc. (GEV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 96.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GEV is 69.73 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 18.85 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 11.43 vs. an industry ratio of -27.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.86. This value represents a 75.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -377.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -1607.71 vs. an industry ratio of -86.80.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 57.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VRT is 51.04 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.30. This value represents a 17.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 23.31 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 17.68 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.25. This value represents a 10.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 27.59 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $10.68. This value represents a 10.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ELV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 12.40 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity plc (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 22.35 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 11.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WAB is 25.34 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 1.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OTIS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OTIS is 19.18 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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