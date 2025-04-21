Earnings
Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 22, 2025 : NTRS, ONB, IRDM, HOPE, DCOM, PEBO, MBWM, DGX, DHR, EFX, ELV, GE

April 21, 2025 — 04:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/22/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. NTRS reported earnings of $1.7 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 8.82%.Old National Bancorp (ONB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. ONB reported earnings of $0.45 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -6.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days.Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. IRDM reported earnings of $0.16 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 37.50%.Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. HOPE reported earnings of $0.23 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -21.74%.Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. DCOM reported earnings of $0.38 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 44.74%.Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. PEBO reported earnings of $0.85 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -14.12%.Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. MBWM reported earnings of $1.34 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -11.19%.Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. DGX reported earnings of $2.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5.39%.Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. DHR reported earnings of $1.92 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -15.63%.Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. EFX reported earnings of $1.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -6.00%.Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $11.21. ELV reported earnings of $10.64 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5.36%.GE Aerospace (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. GE reported earnings of $0.82 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 53.66%.

