Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 21, 2026 : GE, UNH, RTX, DHR, NOC, MMM, DHI, MSCI, HAL, NTRS, SYF, TSCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/21/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GE Aerospace (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 9.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 40.93 vs. an industry ratio of -72.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $6.48. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 18.38 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RTX Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 3.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 28.89 vs. an industry ratio of -72.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 3.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 23.18 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.08. This value represents a 0.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NOC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 23.67 vs. an industry ratio of -72.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 7.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 17.87 vs. an industry ratio of 33.40.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 14.39 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



MSCI Inc. (MSCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.40. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSCI is 29.32 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Halliburton Company (HAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 18.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 17.04 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 24.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTRS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 15.50 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synchrony Financial (SYF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 20.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 8.44 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TSCO is 20.65 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.





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