Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 21, 2025 : CMA, BOH, DX, HBT, CCBG, WASH, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 11.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 10.32 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 1.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 16.43 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 146.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DX is 13.96 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year HBT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 1.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCBG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCBG is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 3.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WASH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WASH is 9.83 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 32.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GNTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 12.61 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





