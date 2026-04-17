Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 20, 2026 : CLF, BOH, CCBG, SMBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/20/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 56.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CLF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -17.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CLF is -23.71 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 37.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 13.35 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 14.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CCBG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CCBG is 13.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 20.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMBK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SMBK is 11.59 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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