Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 2, 2025 : UNF, BB, ANGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/02/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 7.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UNF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 22.80 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is -125.67 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ANGO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is -25.38 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.





