Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 17, 2026 : TFC, FITB, STT, ERIC, RF, ALLY, ALV, BMI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/17/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 13.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 11.17 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 15.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FITB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 12.28 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 26.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 12.06 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ERIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 16.96 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 12.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 10.75 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 60.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 8.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 17.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 10.52 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BMI is 31.53 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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