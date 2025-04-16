Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 17, 2025 : UNH, AXP, TSM, SCHW, MMC, BX, TFC, DHI, STT, FITB, HBAN, SNA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $7.27. This value represents a 5.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 19.63 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.46. This value represents a 3.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 16.95 vs. an industry ratio of -15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 47.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 17.33 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 35.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 18.38 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.02. This value represents a 4.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 24.31 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 11.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 25.68 vs. an industry ratio of -15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 4.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 9.26 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 24.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DHI is 9.38 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 17.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 8.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 7.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FITB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 9.82 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HBAN is 9.78 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.81. This value represents a 1.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNA is 17.04 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





