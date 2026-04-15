Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 16, 2026 : TSM, PEP, ABT, SCHW, PLD, BK, USB, MRSH, TRV, CFG, KEY, MAN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/16/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 56.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 26.11 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 4.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 18.06 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 4.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 17.85 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 32.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 16.70 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 4.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 22.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 22.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 15.52 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 10.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 11.08 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Marsh (MRSH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.21. This value represents a 4.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MRSH is 16.77 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $6.89. This value represents a 260.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 11.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 12.65 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KeyCorp (KEY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 24.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KEY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 12.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



ManpowerGroup (MAN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MAN is 7.75 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.





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