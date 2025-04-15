Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 16, 2025 : ASML, ABT, PLD, USB, TRV, CFG, FHN, CBSH, ALV, WIT, MOV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/16/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.12. This value represents a 81.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 26.26 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 9.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 24.85 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prologis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 7.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 17.22 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 8.93 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 85.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 14.56 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 9.44 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FHN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 10.21 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 8.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 15.01 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 7.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 8.76 vs. an industry ratio of 89.50.



Wipro Limited (WIT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year WIT has met analyst expectations four times Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WIT is 20.36 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



Movado Group Inc. (MOV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 29.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MOV Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MOV is 12.98 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





