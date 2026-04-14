Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 15, 2026 : ASML, BAC, MS, PGR, PNC, MTB, FHN, TRX, VNCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/15/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $7.72. This value represents a 22.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 43.53 vs. an industry ratio of 48.60.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 12.29 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 17.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 15.74 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.77. This value represents a 2.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 12.16 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.12. This value represents a 17.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 12.07 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.02. This value represents a 18.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 11.83 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 11.31 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TRX Gold Corporation (TRX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. TRX reported earnings of $-0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -300.00%.Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VNCE and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VNCE is 10.29 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.





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