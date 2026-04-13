Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 14, 2026 : JPM, JNJ, WFC, C, BLK, ACI, KMX, BSVN, HOVR, CREX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/14/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.46. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 14.22 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 3.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 20.63 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 23.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 12.39 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 34.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 12.17 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $11.96. This value represents a 5.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 18.96 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 9.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 8.64 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 65.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -37.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 17.05 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Bank7 Corp. (BSVN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 6.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BSVN is 10.18 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (HOVR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 47.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HOVR is -2.98 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 171.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CREX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CREX is -24.71 vs. an industry ratio of -23.90.





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