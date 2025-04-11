Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 14, 2025 : GS, MTB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $12.71. This value represents a 9.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 10.89 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.41. This value represents a 10.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 9.73 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





