Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 13, 2026 : GS, FAST, SIFY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/13/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $16.34. This value represents a 15.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 15.67 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FAST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 39.60 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIFY Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SIFY is -346.00 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30.





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