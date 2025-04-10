Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 11, 2025 : JPM, WFC, MS, BLK, BK, FAST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.62. This value represents a 0.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 13.02 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 2.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 10.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 13.27 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $10.43. This value represents a 6.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 19.30 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 15.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 11.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 35.40 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





