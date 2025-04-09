Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 10, 2025 : KMX, BYRN, BSVN, LOVE, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 22.35 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BYRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 240%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is 48.61 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank7 Corp. (BSVN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 19.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BSVN is 8.82 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 3.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 31.97 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 16.52 vs. an industry ratio of -11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





