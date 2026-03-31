Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 1, 2026 : CAG, LW, MSM, UNF, NG, TLRY, PED

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/01/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 21.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 9.15 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 44.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 14.47 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 21.02 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 13.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UNF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 35.47 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Novagold Resources Inc. (NG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. NG reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 100.00%. In the past year NG has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 86.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TLRY is -12.48 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Pedevco Corp. (PED)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. PED reported earnings of $2.6 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -107.69%.

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