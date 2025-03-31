Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 1, 2025 : EVAX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 04/01/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. EVAX reported earnings of $-0.8 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -96.25%.

