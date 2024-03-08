Pre-Bitcoin Halving Special: 3 Cryptos to Buy Before They Go Parabolic

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It looks like the best time to search for cryptos to buy pre-Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving. The halving is now just around the corner, with only 38 days left before Bitcoin’s block rewards gets cut in half for miners. I’ve discussed many times how major events like the halving, along with spot Bitcoin ETF approvals and interest rate cuts, are likely to catalyze significant price increases this year. However, history shows us that crypto markets tend to see a brief correction right before the halving takes effect. While we may experience a minor pullback in the coming weeks, I don’t believe a major dump is in the cards. Any dip could present a prime buying opportunity to accumulate top digital assets at a discount.

Once the halving kicks in, prices are poised to rise over the long term. Billions continue pouring into Bitcoin through ETFs, further demonstrating unrelenting institutional demand. And as Bitcoin breaches new highs, altcoins are sure to rally in an ‘altseason’ frenzy later this year. Now is the time to look at cryptos to buy pre-Bitcoin halving before the crypto rockets ignite.

Kaspa (KAS-USD)

I recommended Kaspa (KAS-USD) back in October 2023 when it was trading around 4 cents per coin. Fast forward just a few months to March 2024, and it’s now flirting with the 16 cent level. That’s a phenomenal four-fold return in a short timeframe. But I believe there is much more upside from here, as this innovative blockchain project aims to solve the so-called “Blockchain Trilemma” by delivering decentralization, security, and scalability all at the same time.

Kaspa hasn’t achieved this goal successfully yet at scale, unlike some competitors. For example, we saw issues arise with layer-1 projects like Avalanche (AVAX-USD) when significant user volumes caused dramatic slowdowns. But so far, Kaspa has held up well under increased usage without compromising speed. This gives me a strong conviction that it can easily become a top-10 crypto over the long-term.

As transaction volumes increase across altcoin blockchains during the impending altseason, I’m very bullish on layer-1 projects generally. And Kaspa, as a proof-of-work crypto implementing the unique GHOSTDAG protocol, is poised to benefit. By allowing parallel blocks to coexist instead of orphaning them, its blockDAG structure provides both high throughput and tiny confirmation times.

Currently processing 1 block per second and aiming for 10 blocks per second or even 100 blocks per second eventually, Kaspa is building a highly-scalable system that could power widespread adoption. If the team continues executing successfully on their technical vision, I believe Kaspa’s upside remains enormous.

Fetch.ai (FET-USD)

I first recommended Fetch.AI (FET-USD) back in December 2023 when it was trading around 60 cents per token. It has been on a tear lately, now trading at more than $2.80 per token, more than quadrupling in value since my initial coverage. I don’t usually issue buy alerts on cryptos that have already gone parabolic, since some profit-taking typically follows vertical moves. However, Fetch’s surge shouldn’t deter long-term investors.

In my view, this project can reach a $5 billion or even $10 billion market cap if the current bull cycle’s altseason proves sufficiently powerful. Near-term pullbacks represent zones in bull markets rather than reasons to sell. So I recommend sticking with quality names like Fetch, despite the diminished short-term upside after its recent massive move.

The hype around artificial intelligence has spilled over into crypto in a major way. That’s why I believe AI-focused projects like Fetch are primed for big moves. It is an AI lab building an open decentralized machine learning network. Thus, Fetch is at the intersection of two incredibly hot trends – blockchain and AI. While chasing returns can be unwise, identifying technologically groundbreaking projects early can generate huge returns before mainstream awareness catches on.

Volumint (VMINT-USD)

I only recently came across Volumint (VMINT-USD), but I believe it possesses exciting multi-bagger potential if everything falls into place as hoped. As mentioned already, the AI and crypto spheres are colliding in a big way during this cycle. So AI-centric cryptos broadly seem poised to generate substantial returns.

With a much smaller market capitalization than the other projects discussed, Volumint offers a tempting risk/reward setup at current levels. This project delivers useful utility, like AI trading bots that simulate human behaviors to stimulate exchange activity and liquidity in a completely decentralized manner.

The bot offers an affordable, subscription-based service that allows projects of all sizes to maintain liquidity. With its unique offset feature, Volumint creates a layer of randomness in trading, which makes it more resistant to detection and manipulation.

This application of AI is aimed at improving exchange trading dynamics. That’s why I’m bullish on Volumint’s prospects, if adoption grows. Of course, pinpointing the winners in the ultra-competitive crypto industry is highly challenging. But for risk-tolerant investors, I believe Volumint has massive upside potential.

Small, low-volume cryptos

