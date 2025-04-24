$PRCT Earnings Results: $PRCT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PRCT ($PRCT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, beating estimates of -$0.50 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $69,160,000, beating estimates of $66,997,782 by $2,162,218.

$PRCT Insider Trading Activity

$PRCT insiders have traded $PRCT stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REZA ZADNO (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 415,535 shares for an estimated $37,622,943 .

. ANTAL ROHIT DESAI has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $9,633,437 .

. ALALEH NOURI (EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,049 shares for an estimated $2,969,834 .

. KEVIN WATERS (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,395 shares for an estimated $266,342 .

. HISHAM SHIBLAQ (EVP, Chief Comm. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,835 shares for an estimated $234,074.

$PRCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $PRCT stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRCT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRCT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/28/2024

$PRCT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRCT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $105.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $105.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

