$PRCT Earnings Results: $PRCT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PRCT ($PRCT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, beating estimates of -$0.50 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $69,160,000, beating estimates of $66,997,782 by $2,162,218.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PRCT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$PRCT Insider Trading Activity
$PRCT insiders have traded $PRCT stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- REZA ZADNO (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 415,535 shares for an estimated $37,622,943.
- ANTAL ROHIT DESAI has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $9,633,437.
- ALALEH NOURI (EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,049 shares for an estimated $2,969,834.
- KEVIN WATERS (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,395 shares for an estimated $266,342.
- HISHAM SHIBLAQ (EVP, Chief Comm. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,835 shares for an estimated $234,074.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PRCT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $PRCT stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CPMG INC removed 958,334 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,165,053
- FMR LLC added 866,328 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,756,730
- PERPETUAL LTD removed 831,739 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,457,114
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 416,819 shares (+38.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,562,265
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 383,018 shares (-42.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,840,609
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 297,075 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,920,479
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 278,466 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,422,082
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PRCT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRCT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/28/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRCT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRCT forecast page.
$PRCT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRCT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRCT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $105.0 on 12/02/2024
- Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $105.0 on 10/29/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.