$PRCH stock is up 57% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRCH stock has now risen 57% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $104,661,625 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PRCH:
$PRCH Insider Trading Activity
$PRCH insiders have traded $PRCH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHAWN TABAK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 152,500 shares for an estimated $902,724.
- MATTHEW NEAGLE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 130,000 shares for an estimated $866,744.
$PRCH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $PRCH stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. removed 3,470,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,077,221
- FMR LLC added 2,767,033 shares (+84.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,613,802
- ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP removed 2,013,263 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,905,253
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,900,416 shares (+476.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,350,046
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,897,816 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,337,254
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,737,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,549,641
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,644,614 shares (+4365.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,091,500
$PRCH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRCH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.