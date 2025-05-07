$PRCH stock is up 57% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRCH stock has now risen 57% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $104,661,625 of trading volume.

$PRCH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PRCH:

$PRCH insiders have traded $PRCH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAWN TABAK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 152,500 shares for an estimated $902,724 .

. MATTHEW NEAGLE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 130,000 shares for an estimated $866,744.

$PRCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $PRCH stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRCH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRCH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

